Rehearsals are in full swing for Ulster Operatic’s West Side Story

Lucia McLaughlin and Matthew Quinn get ready to take on the roles of young lovers Tony and Maria who are caught between prejudice and warring street gangs in one of the most memorable and greatest love stories of all time.

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet, the story is set in the mid-1950s in the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City, then a multiracial, blue-collar neighborhood. The musical explores the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Featuring beautiful melodies including ‘Tonight’, ‘Maria’, ‘One Hand, One Heart’ and ‘Somewhere’.

The production follows hot of the heels of the release of a brand new film of the musical by Steven Speilberg, which has proven to be a huge hit with modern audiences.