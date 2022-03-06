Smash hit musical takes to the stage
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, the award-winning feel good musical sensation will come to The Grand Opera House Belfast from Tuesday March 8 until Saturday March 12 as part of the show’s first UK tour, starring Layton Williams in the role of Jamie New and Shane Richie in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.
Following a successful first leg of the tour in 2021 and a six-week run at the Centre Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will visit Nottingham, Norwich, Belfast, Woking, Truro, Edinburgh, Wimbledon, Sheffield, Milton Keynes and Glasgow in 2022.
The UK tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie stars Layton Williams as Jamie New, Amy Ellen Richardson as his Mum, Margaret, Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Sasha Latoya as Ray, Lara Denning as Miss Hedge, George Sampson as Dean and Sharan Phull as Pritti Pasha. The cast also includes Richard Appiah-Sarpong (Cy), Simeon Beckett (Levi), Kazmin Borrer (Vicki), Alex Hetherington (Swing), Lisa-Marie Holmes (Understudy), Ryan Hughes (Mickey), Cameron Johnson (Jamie’s Dad), Jodie Knight (Fatimah), Garry Lee (Sandra Bollock) John Paul McCue (Laika Virgin), Talia Palamathanan (Becca), Adam Taylor (Sayid/1st Cover Jamie), Rhys Taylor (Tray Sophisticay) and Emma Robotham-Hunt (Swing).
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has been made into a major film by New Regency, Film4 and Sheffield based production company Warp Films starring Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, made his feature-film debut as director. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is available globally on Amazon Prime.
Inspired by a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the award-winning hit musical for today - bang up to date, more relevant than ever and specially updated for the times we live in today. Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. He is going to be a sensation.