Step back into 1920s Chicago with the latest musical to grace the Opera House stage

The siz merry murderesses of Cook County Jail

Known as ‘the sexiest musical ever’ the show certainly did not disappoint, as the audience follows the ups and downs of Roxie Hart and her fellow inmates who decided to take the law into their own hands when they were crossed by their other halves,

The incredibly minimalist set, which sees the full band on stage, makes use of just a few props to bring the story to life and with the cast dressed in black lingerie, it is the music and the dance, which stays true to the Bob Fosse style, which shines through.

This production stars 80s legend Sinnita as Matron Mama Morton and she is perfect for the role, bringing strength and sympathy to the character who keeps the murderesses under control and in her pocket.

Bob Fosse dance moves live in on the latest production

She was joined on opening night by Billie Hardy as Roxie Hart, who stepped into the main role which was to be played by soap star Faye Brookes. Billie was fantastic in the lead role and the audience certainly didn’t feel they were missing out.

Also on stage was the hard done by husband, Mr Cellophane, Jamie Baughan as Amos Hart and Liam Marcellino as the smooth talking, sharp suited lawyer that all the girls adore, Mr Billy Flynn.

However, without doubt the stand out performance on opening night came from West End star Djalenga Scott, who played Roxie’s rival Velma Kelly.

With a powerful voice and slick dance moves, Djalenga was captivating throughout the production.

Roxie and Velma

If you have never seen Chicago before, then don’t miss this opportunity to catch this fantastic show, which runs at Belfast’s Grand Opera House until Saturday June 11. And if you have seen it before, you will still laugh, love, and, like the audience on opening night, rise to your feet for a well deserved standing ovation.

For further information or to book tickets, visit www.goh.co.uk.

Roxie dreams of being a star