‘Suit safari’ with Maiden Voyage Dance

Performers Adam Ashford and Maeve McGreevy

Exploring the magical in the everyday, ‘MORF’ sees two dancers use ordinary suit jackets to create familiar animals - including a jellyfish, an elephant, a bird, and a worm - as young audiences travel with them to a ‘fabric fantasy’ world of clouds, mountains, volcanos and castles. Nothing stays the same for long as what is there in one second is gone and transformed into something new the next.

Nicola Curry, Artistic Director of Maiden Voyage Dance said: “A key part of encouraging creativity in young children is to share how to make something magical out of nothing. ‘MORF’ is a playful new dance show which embraces change with gentle, ever-shifting movement and rhythm, celebrating the joy of play, transformation and imagination.”

‘MORF’ marks Maiden Voyage Dance’s welcome return to Belfast Children’s Festival after the company’s sell-out run with ‘Turnabout’ at last year’s event.

This year’s show has been created by choreographer David Ogle with performers Adam Ashford and Maeve McGreevy, lighting designer Ciaran Bagnall, costume and set designer Diana Ennis and composer Brian Irvine. ‘MORF’ is commissioned and produced by Maiden Voyage Dance.

Looking forward to ’MORF’, Caoileann Curry-Thompson, Acting Head of Drama and Dance, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council is very excited to welcome this new work from Maiden Voyage, who lead the field in innovative contemporary dance experiences for the whole family here in Northern Ireland. The inherent joyousness and playfulness of ‘MORF’ will be particularly impactful as we return to sharing live dance together.”