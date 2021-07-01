The Great Gatsby brings a taste of the 20s to Carrickfergus

In a change from the annual Shakespeare plays Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has teamed up with a leading England-based theatre troupe to celebrate the return of live events.

Heartbreak Productions and the Nick Carraway quartet will deliver an evening of jazz, prohibition style. Nick is not only the band leader but a top-notch storyteller and will transport the audience back to the summer of 1922 when he lived next door to none other than the infamous Jay Gatsby.

Served up with a twist of iconic Heartbreak style, this outdoor adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby is the perfect way to mark 100 years since prohibition.

Gates will open at 6.30pm when the audience can enjoy a performance from Third Carrick Silver band before the main performance begins at 7.30pm.

Visitors can bring along a picnic basket and rug or low backed seating. Hot beverages and snacks will be available to purchase from a stylish coffee wagon