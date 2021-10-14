The Lyric hosts world premiere performance

Caitríona Ennis and Aidan Moriarty in Duck Duck Goose. Photo by Ste Murray

Duck Duck Goose follows the story of Chris Quinn, a young man who, in an attempt to help his friend, becomes deeply embroiled in a rape allegation. As the rules change, and confusion reigns supreme, Chris struggles between loyalty, love and doubt.

Full of moral ambiguity and psychological complexity, this viscerally-charged new play by Caitríona Daly constantly shifts our perspective on ideas of consent, trust, and trial by social media

Duck Duck Goose by Caitríona Daly was developed as part of Fishamble’s A Play for Ireland initiative between 2017 and 2019.

This was a two-year process in association with Draíocht, The Everyman, Lime Tree Theatre/Belltable, Lyric Theatre, Pavilion Theatre, and Town Hall Theatre.

This play is the second to have been produced by Fishamble through this programme.

Fishamble is an Irish theatre company that is passionate about discovering, developing and producing new plays of national importance with a global reach, while championing the role of the playwright.

The play is written by Caitríona Daly, directed by Jim Culleton, produced by Eva Scanlan, and performed by John Doran, Naoise Dunbar, Caitríona Ennis, Liam Heslin, Aidan Moriarty, and Roseanna Purcell.

Caitríona Daly is a playwright from Dublin. She is an alumnus from The Lir Academy, the Royal Court’s Young Playwrights Programme and the Irish Theatre Institute’s Six in the Attic initiative. Her plays have been produced both nationally and internationally. Most recently she was nominated for the Fishamble New Writing Award in 2017 for her play Normal and an Irish Times Theatre Award for Best New Play in 2016 for her play Test Dummy. Currently, she is a participant on the Abbey Theatre’s Abbey Works programme and under commission with Fishamble: The New Play Company.