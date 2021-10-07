The Mac takes taut political drama online

In keeping with the prevailing Covid restrictions, Distortion is a digital production which will be available to stream on-demand until Sunday, October 24.

Filmed in the Downstairs Theatre at the MAC, Distortion is written by Amanda Verlaque and directed by Rhiann Jeffrey.

The play tells the story of the fallout from the resignation of a government minister, and the lengths a power couple leading a new political party will go to, to get their hands on the levers of power. With the help of a spin doctor, they set about doing whatever it takes to get the electorate on their side.

Distortion is a fictional take on PR spin, sexuality, and the personalities jockeying for position in a cut-throat political arena.

Speaking ahead of the premiere, Anne McReynolds, chief executive of the MAC, said: “The shenanigans involved in election campaigns have made for classic TV shows, films and plays down through the decades and now we have our own political drama at the MAC with Distortion.

“The play is pacy, sharp, funny and challenging and puts political morality, sexuality and misogyny into a Northern Ireland context.

“It is of course a work of fiction!

“The MAC is delighted to produce Distortion, and while we have reopened and are hosting live exhibitions and events, this production has been filmed live in our Downstairs Theatre and can be enjoyed online throughout October.

“We hope the coming months will see more people visit us in person to see some of our exciting exhibitions.

“We have faith our wonderful audiences will come out to support the arts and entertainment sectors as we rebuild together because they have told us they will.”