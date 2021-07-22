The magic of live theatre goes outdoors

Funded by Community Foundation NI, the production uses multi-channel radio headphones so audiences can choose from one of five journeys, each journey offering a different experience. Blending live and pre-recorded material, audiences experience a variety of stories performed by actors through the windows of the MAC Theatre, Belfast

Meet a range of characters as they share their stories through windows and headphones. From new mothers to older loves, ‘Through the Window’ is filled with all the moments of joy and sorrow that a lifetime can bring. ‘Through The Window’ shares with audiences the dreams we have dreamt during this period of solitude - through a blend of rich characters, transportive sound design and live performance we are looking at the different forms of connection and isolation we experience as human beings and the impact of both on our lives.

With no live theatre since March 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, ‘Through The Window’ will provide audiences with a live, innovative and dynamic experience enjoyed in a safe outdoor setting.

Anna Leckey, from Three’s Theatre Company said: “ After the year we have all had, we are excited to be presenting brand new work and to get back to live theatre.

“This is our biggest logistical challenge yet; choose from one of several different journeys, experiencing different stories whilst exploring The MAC from a different perspective. Whilst we can’t be inside the theatre just yet, we’re giving you plenty to enjoy and experience all around it.

“We are very grateful for the support of The MAC and the Community Foundation NI to help us bring our new work to audiences.”

Looking forward to the production, Julie Stewart programme officer at The MAC, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Three’s Theatre back to the MAC, with this very timely show. It’s always very exciting to work with them and their ingenious ideas, breaking down barriers, and opening up an opportunity for audiences to enjoy a live event experience outside the four walls of a theatre.”