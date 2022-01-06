The Millennium Forum unveils its brand new season for 2022

The January-April programme is hot off the presses and promises lots of exciting entertainment ahead for local audiences.

There will be plenty of laughs this season beginning with the popular Farmer Michael in January. Jake O’kane returns with a brand new show in February while his Blame Game co-host, Neil Delamere, will return for all his local fans also.

Patrick Kielty arrives in March as part of his new tour, his first in some time. TV personalities Milton Jones and David O’doherty will also take to the Forum stage this season.

There is a wide range of music with Clannad on their 50th Anniversary Tour as well as Londonderry’s own The Undertones and Damien Dempsey.

Ballet fans will be thrilled with the welcome return of the internationally renowned Royal Moscow Ballet with their new production of Swan Lake.

The Forum is also excited to announce Six, the hottest new touring musical about the Six Wives Of Henry VIII, in the summer of 2022.