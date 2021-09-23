TikTok sensation Joel M announces a magical night in Belfast

Fresh off the back of announcing a major book deal with HarperCollins, Bangor native Joel M reveals he is set to perform live for one night only in Belfast’s most iconic cultural venue. A thousand lucky fans will gather to see the TikTok trickster in the flesh for his first live show in over two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Combined with his big smile and cheeky demeanour, Joel M’s mind-bending magic tricks and incredible sleight of hand have won him legions of fans from the four corners of the globe, with the 24-year-old boasting an incredible 15.5 million followers across his social media channels. Joel’s star is firmly in the ascendant with his first book, Make Your Own Magic, available now for pre-order, and several TV shows under his belt, having fronted both BBC NI original Life is Magic and Sky Kids hit Ultimate Magic Skills.

“I can’t wait to bring my brand new show and never-before-seen tricks to Ulster Hall this December,” Joel said. “There’s nothing like meeting your fans; none of this would be possible without them, and getting to put on a show so close to home, and so close to Christmas, is just magic.”