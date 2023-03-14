Titanic The Musical is coming to the Grand Opera House from April 4-8, 2023

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire Barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

But in the final hours of April 14, 1912 the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century, as 1, 517 men, women and children lost their lives.

The original Broadway production of Titanic The Musical won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

This stunning production celebrates the 10th anniversary of its London premiere where it won sweeping critical acclaim across the board.

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone (Woman of the Year and 1776), the pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony awards.

The director is Thom Southerland and some of the cast are originally from Belfast, including Chris Nevin (as Jim Farrell), Ian McLarnon (as Thomas Andrews) and Niamh Long (as Kate Mullins).

Southerland said he had no idea that the show, based on Titanic’s fateful story, would have such a prolonged and triumphant life.

“We tried to get across the notion that people would have a wonderful time, if they could get over the idea that they were seeing a musical about a sinking ship; audiences who went to see it really took it to their heart.”

The musical is the same length – 2 hours 40 minutes – that it took the Titanic to sink.

