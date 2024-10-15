Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Big-time property developers are proposing the demolition of the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine to replace it with a new luxury riverfront apartment complex.

That is until the local community highlight the Lisnabulrevey Rath Act which makes it an offence to carry out any unauthorised works on a site that displays evidence of otherworldly phenomena…

That’s the premise behind a hauntingly new immersive, interactive experience this Halloween at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre from October 25 – 30.

Enter The Soothsayer breaking down the invisible wall between our world and the next and inviting audiences on an ethereal walking tour of the theatre to summons spirits from the after-life and experience supernatural wonders aplenty.

Halloween - Revenant of Riverside an immersive experience. CREDIT RIVERSIDE THEATRE

Expect to see the theatre as you have never seen it before, with atmospheric illusions and hallucinatory special effects transporting you to the other-world.