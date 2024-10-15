VIDEO: Dare you take the terrifying theatre tour with the Revenant of Riverside...
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
That is until the local community highlight the Lisnabulrevey Rath Act which makes it an offence to carry out any unauthorised works on a site that displays evidence of otherworldly phenomena…
That’s the premise behind a hauntingly new immersive, interactive experience this Halloween at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre from October 25 – 30.
Enter The Soothsayer breaking down the invisible wall between our world and the next and inviting audiences on an ethereal walking tour of the theatre to summons spirits from the after-life and experience supernatural wonders aplenty.
Expect to see the theatre as you have never seen it before, with atmospheric illusions and hallucinatory special effects transporting you to the other-world.
This is a promenade theatre experience that involves standing/walking and going up and down staircases, so may not be suitable for some people with accessibility requirements. Tickets www.riversidetheatre.org.uk