Auditions for the eagerly awaited musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory take place in Portrush shortly and this is your last chance to sign up!

This heartwarming, hilarious musical will be staged by award-winning Ballywillan Drama Group in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, for 16 performances from January 17 to February 1, 2025.

The musical features all your favourite characters from the famous book and films including Charlie Bucket, Verucca Salt, Augustus Gloop and, of course, Willy Wonka himself!

Ballywillan Drama Group are keen to point out that this is NOT a youth show and all roles (except Charlie) will be played by adults. Three children will be selected to share the role of Charlie and these will be the only children in the show.

There will be two audition evenings: Monday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 11, in Carnalridge Primary School, Portrush. Monday is the night when all adult roles will be auditioned ie all parts in the show except ‘Charlie’.

Tuesday is reserved for the actual ‘Charlie’ auditions. As a guide, the criteria for prospective ‘Charlies’ is as follows: Either a girl or a boy.

Height – under 5ft. No child under the age of eleven will be considered (a child over the age of twelve will be seen only if they look younger and fall within the height restriction).

A spokesperson for Ballywillan said: “The group would love to see as many girls or boys auditioning for ‘Charlie’ as possible – this is the chance of a lifetime!

"Adults who are interested in auditioning are advised to check out the full character descriptions which are available on the Ballywillan Drama Group website www.ballywillan.com

"The cast includes a large array of wonderful characters for you to enjoy and have fun with! Ballywillan are also recruiting a troupe of dancers and a Dance Captain to take on the Ooma-Loompa-worthy choreography of this incredible musical.

"Ballywillan Drama Group are excited to be transporting audiences into a world of ‘Pure Imagination’ in January 2025 with this most delicious new musical.”