Will your star ‘rise’ in Breadboy musical?

Claire Murray (Lyric Theatre), Duke Special, Tony Macaulay aka Breadboy (centre), Jon Bromwich (British Youth Music Theatre)

The production will run at Lyric Theatre July 28 - July 31, 2022 and BYMT is searching for the lead role of Breadboy, as well as young musical talent to take part.

It’s Belfast, 1977. Elvis “The King” Presley is dead and a 14-year-old boy wearing Denim aftershave has just been appointed breadboy in the last Ormo Mini-Shop in the world, delivering bread to the residents of the Upper Shankill in Belfast on Saturday mornings. He’s all grown up now, so he is.

Specialising in creating brand new music theatre, BYMT work with leading industry professionals to offer unique opportunities and high-quality training for young singers, actors, dancers and musicians as well as emerging artists and stage technicians.

Platinum selling singer songwriter Duke Special and Londonderry born stand up comedian Andrew Doyle will be part of an acclaimed creative team who will bring Tony Macaulay’s much-loved memoir, Breadboy, to life.

Tony Macaulay, writer of Breadboy, said: “Everyone involved in the musical adaptation for Paperboy were overwhelmed by the reception it received over the past two years. It was such a privilege to be part of this amazing project. The entire creative team especially the young cast were phenomenal. I am delighted that BYMT has decided to bring Breadboy to stage for their new season. I wish all those taking part in the auditions the very best of luck and look forward to meeting and working with the young cast in 2022.”