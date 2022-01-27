World premiere of X’ntigone at The Mac

X'ntigone to be staged at the Mac

The virus has ravaged Thebes. Millions are dead and the economy has tanked. Vaccinations have been administered and the Festival of Liberty is imminent. Things are finally about to change. The countdown is on but leader Creon and his quarantined niece, the self-identifying X’ntigone, have unfinished business before the celebrations can commence. What happens when old-world order meets a radical new world vision?

In this thrilling meditation on the Sophocles’ timeless Greek tragedy, political expediency meets the voice of a generation who want to tear down the power structures that have ill-served a crumbling state. X’ntigone is a fresh and vital discourse for our times, when even truth has been sacrificed at the altar of political gain and avarice.

The title role is played by Co. Down actor Eloïse Stevenson as X’ntigone, and Dublin based actor Michael James Ford takes on the role of Creon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Jordan, Director at Prime Cut Productions said: “I can’t think of a more thrilling play to begin 2022 – this is an exciting new version bang up to date and it so speaks to our times. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Simon Magill, Creative Director at the MAC said: “The MAC is excited to be partnering once again with Prime Cut Productions, in their anniversary year, on Darren’s urgent adaptation of Sophocles’ Antigone which takes the timeless, universal themes of the original and views them through the lens of contemporary society. The themes could not be more potent and relevant, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the MAC in February for this brand-new piece of theatre.”

X’ntigone will premiere at The MAC, Belfast on February 2, 2022 and run until February 13, 2022.