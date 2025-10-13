Tourism NI supports ‘spellbinding’ Londonderry Halloween

Europe’s largest Halloween festival kicks off this month in Derry, with support from Tourism Northern Ireland.

Attracting visitors from around the world, Londonderry Halloween takes place from October 28 -31 with a cast of mythical and mysterious characters bringing eerie surprises, family-friendly adventures, and world-class entertainment to the city.

Organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the story of Halloween will be brought to life through illumination, pyrotechnics and music. A variety of events are planned to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and folklore of the region with everything from street performances, parades, tours to themed activities.

This year’s programme will allow visitors to follow the Awakening the Walled City Trail through seven atmospheric zones, including the terrifying Shipquay Shriek, Walter the Skeleton’s dazzling Disco at the Diamond and haunting performances of The Morrígan’s Call and the chilling Banshee of Butcher Street.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Ruairí McHugh with Orla Rafferty, Marketing Team Lead at Derry City & Strabane District Council and Siobhan McGuigan, Head of Events at Tourism NI

Then on Friday 31st October, the Carnival Parade and epic fireworks finale will take place.

Last year’s event attracted more than 120,000 visitors with 36% coming from outside Northern Ireland.

Almost 1,500 participants took part in the 2024 event with more than 13,000 commercial bednights (hotel, B&B, guesthouse, self-catering) booked.

The event last year generated £3,647,137 for the north’s economy.

Londonderry Halloween is one of 14 events which recently secured funding through Tourism NI’s International Tourism Events Fund.

The ITEF supports events which attract significantly high levels of visitors to Northern Ireland while also generating international media coverage, which helps to showcase the region as a must-see travel destination.

Siobhan McGuigan, Head of Events at Tourism NI, said: “Tourism NI is delighted to support Derry Halloween, which continues to play a significant role in attracting global visitors and showcasing the city’s cultural vibrancy.

“Every year the streets of the city come alive with events that celebrate the rich cultural heritage and folklore of the region, and with another fantastic imaginative programme planned, this year will be no different.

'Tourism NI supports events that demonstrate potential to grow international reach and enhance the visitor experience; and Derry Halloween positions the city and Northern Ireland as a must-visit destination at any time of year.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, said: “The excitement is already starting to build ahead of this year’s Londonderry

“Derry is undoubtedly the home of Halloween and we are looking forward to a bumper celebration this year as we build up to our 40th anniversary of the festival in 2026.

“I want to acknowledge all the wonderful support from Tourism Northern Ireland in funding the programme and also introducing the festival to wider international markets.

“Every year we welcome more and more visitors from around the world who want trace Halloween right back to its Celtic roots and experience the magic for themselves along with a warm local welcome.”