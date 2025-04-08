Translink lucky seat tickets to be won

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate the ongoing success of Goldliner coach travel, which recently marked a significant 11% increase in passenger journeys in the last year, Translink is bringing extra excitement to passengers with the launch of its 'Lucky Seat, Golden Treat' campaign.

On Wednesday April 9 and Thursday April 10, passengers travelling on a range of Goldliner services will be in with a chance of winning a variety of fantastic prizes, from coffee vouchers to hotel stays, if they find a lucky golden ticket on their seat.

Commenting on the latest success, Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations at Translink, said: "Translink's Goldliner coach travel has proved to be a popular choice among passengers across Northern Ireland. Last year overall, we welcomed an impressive 11% year-on-year increase in passenger numbers.

“This is great news for people, planet and the economy as more people choosing to travel sustainably and reducing cars on the road also means a Co2 reduction of more than 18 million tonnes.

Lucky Seat, Golden Treat kicks off on Wednesday 8th April.

“We received positive feedback from passengers who enjoy the level of onboard comfort, frequency and good value fares which all adds up to a high quality customer experience which is helping to drive modal shift and better connect our passengers.

“With more than 100 services running each day, Goldliner passengers can also enjoy easy to use contactless payments on board, as well as free Wi-Fi and USB charging points, ensuring they stay connected on the go. Park and Ride is also a popular option with many Goldliner services picking up in rural areas. We look forward to building on this success over the coming year and thank all our customers for their support”, Ian concluded.

For the latest Lucky Seat, Golden Treat initiative, passengers will be in with a chance of winning exclusive merchandise and prizes from retailers within Belfast Grand Central Station, as well as prizes from local businesses throughout Northern Ireland, giving commuters yet another reason to travel sustainably.