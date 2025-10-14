UK Rapper Ice t 21 Surprise Exit

UK Rapper ICT21 Makes Waves After Shock Megastar Exit

In a surprising turn of events, ICT21, one of the UK’s rising rap stars, failed to make it through to the next round of Hungary’s hit talent show Megastar — but his influence since leaving the stage has been nothing short of phenomenal.

The 28-year-old rapper, known for his sharp lyrics and high-energy performances, stunned both the audience and the judges during his audition. Despite his elimination, ICT21’s appearance sparked a major buzz online, with fans and critics alike calling his performance one of the show’s standout moments.

Controversy quickly followed after one of the judges boldly claimed that “ICT21 should be better than Eminem.” The comment drew intense backlash from viewers, with social media users accusing the judge of exaggeration. However, others praised the statement, arguing that ICT21’s unique style and emotional delivery offered something fresh to the European music scene.

Within days, a petition demanding ICT21’s return to the show began circulating online, gathering thousands of signatures. Fans have flooded Megastar’s social media pages with comments urging producers to reconsider his elimination, calling it “one of the biggest mistakes in the show’s history.”

Despite the mixed reactions, ICT21 has remained humble and positive. In a statement shared on his social media, he thanked his Hungarian supporters and hinted that new music inspired by his time on the show is on the way.

> “I came here to connect through music, and I feel like that mission was a success,” ICT21 wrote. “Whether I’m on the show or not, Hungary has shown me real love.”