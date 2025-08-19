Ulster Operatic Company takes care of business in Dolly Parton’s smash-hit show 9 to 5 the Musical

Pouring themselves a cup of ambition are Ulster Operatic Company 9 to 5 cast, from left: Niamh McAuley (Doralee Rhodes), Liz Wilson (Violet Newstead), Samuel Moore (Franklin Hart Jnr), Aideen Fox (Judy Bernly).

Dust off your cowboy boots, channel your inner Dolly, and get ready to sing along—it’s time to take care of business with Ulster Operatic Company at Grand Opera House Belfast in Dolly Parton’s smash-hit show, 9 to 5 the Musical running October 7-11.

From the multi-award-winning team that brought you West Side Story, Evita, and Legally Blonde, this laugh-out-loud musical comedy is bursting with energy, sass, and unforgettable songs. Based on the iconic movie, 9 to 5 follows three office workers who decide they’ve had enough of their sexist, egotistical boss—and hatch a plan to take control of their workplace and their lives.

It’s a feel-good story of friendship, empowerment, and fighting the system—with a whole lot of Dolly sparkle thrown in. Featuring original music and lyrics by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton, including Backwoods Barbie, Shine Like the Sun, and the legendary title track 9 to 5, this toe-tapping show is not to be missed.