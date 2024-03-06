Unforgettable experiences this Mother’s Day at Lough Erne Resort

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exclusive Mother’s Day menu at the award-winning Catalina Restaurant is a four-course dining experience in a truly elegant setting with breathtaking views of the Lough and the Resort’s grounds, available at £39.50 per person. Booking essential.

Executive Head Chef Stephen Holland and his culinary team have designed the menu with the best of local produce and decadent Irish flavours, with dishes such as Sirloin of Irish Beef with melt-in-the-mouth Braised Ox Cheek and a new take on Duck and Cabbage with a Confit Duck Raviolo. Sumptuous desserts include Bakewell Tart, a Raspberry and Ginger Crumble and the classic Lough Erne Resort Fresh Fruit Trifle.

Or why not turn mum’s visit to Lough Erne Resort into a Mother’s Day Retreat? Treat mum to a relaxing Thai Spa experience, where she can rest and rejuvenate with a traditional Thai healing treatment, such as a body massage or a detoxifying body wrap, before unwinding with a leisurely dip in the Resort’s infinity pool.

After some head-to-toe pampering, mum will be ready to relax at one of the Resort’s newly refurbished guestrooms and awaken the next morning to a tempting lakeside breakfast.

For an extra special Mother’s Day present, treat Mum to a gift voucher starting from just £25 for use throughout the Resort – and at a time that suits her best. When purchasing gift vouchers online, guests can use promotion code: mother24 at checkout to receive exclusive gifts.