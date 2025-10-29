Unveiling a bold new season and celebrating 75 years of a living legacy at the Lyric Theatre

Seventy-five years in the making, Lyric Theatre Belfast celebrates its past and future by unveiling a Spring/Summer 2026 season like no other. Honouring our founder Mary O’Malley’s visionary legacy, the programme highlights live performance through classic drama, contemporary voices, and innovative collaborations; a vibrant tribute to a theatre that continues to be at the heart of Northern Ireland’s storytelling and creativity.

This milestone season also marks the first full expression of the Lyric’s new brand identity, signalling a fresh chapter in the theatre’s evolution. As we celebrate a remarkable legacy of creativity and community, the Lyric reaffirms its commitment to championing local talent, nurturing new work, and bringing audiences together through the transformative power of live storytelling.

Returning due to popular demand and opening the landmark season is Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest (31 Jan – 22 Feb). This sparkling comedy of manners invites audiences to the most talked-about garden party in town, bringing back all the wit, romance, and joyful absurdity that delighted audiences in 2025.

Following its award-winning run at the Edinburgh Fringe and the Traverse Theatre, comes Karis Kelly’s powerful new work Consumed (24 Feb – 08 Mar). A darkly comic exploration of the ghosts that haunt both homes and histories, this pitch-black, sharp and funny family drama brings four generations of Northern Irish women together for a 90th birthday party, one they’d rather avoid.

As part of the Lyric’s 75th anniversary, a cult favourite returns home: the outrageous musical Group! (24 Mar – 04 Apr). First staged at the Lyric in 2002, this fun-filled musical with a hit Broadway-infused score has seen countless productions in New York, Philadelphia, Australia, and London. It returns with a glorious live orchestra and stellar cast, a must-see for fans of similar shows such as The Book of Mormon and Avenue Q.

The Lyric will honour one of Northern Ireland’s most cherished playwrights, Christina Reid, with a new production of Tea In A China Cup (02–30 May). Funny, tender, and unflinchingly honest, Reid’s play traces the lives of Belfast women across three turbulent decades, finding strength, humour, and hope in the rituals that hold families together. Audiences who enjoy this production can also look forward to the much-loved classic Steel Magnolias (13 Jun – 10 Jul), celebrating resilience, friendship, and the power of women’s laughter.

As part of its continued investment in access and inclusion, the Lyric is proud to announce a partnership with all-ability group Rogue Encounters. Following their acclaimed participation as the faeries in last year’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the group returns with Marvelous Humans: a new training and performance programme throughout 2026, with a showcase performance (25-26 Mar).

Alongside the new season programme, the Lyric will present a landmark exhibition, A House of Play: 75 Years of the Lyric Theatre Belfast (30 Jan – 8 Nov 2026). Drawing inspiration from the theatre’s extraordinary legacy, built by generations of artists, writers, and audiences. The exhibition, curated by Kim Mawhinney, traces the theatre’s remarkable story from its early literary beginnings with Threshold magazine to its visual arts legacy through The New Gallery. It honours the artists who shaped the Lyric’s creative identity, including Seamus Heaney, Brian Friel, John Hewitt, Jean Osborne, Jack B. Yeats, Alice Berger Hammerschlag, and Brian Ballard, among others, and will unveil two new paintings by Colin Davidson and Neil Shawcross.

In the opening week, (30 Jan – 7 Feb) we will feature live performances, poetry readings, screenings, and conversations in our Naughton Studio, with leading artists including Medbh McGuckian, Neil Martin, Hive Choir, and John Anderson’s Voices of Ireland, performing in a re-created version of Mary O’Malley’s living room theatre studio. Throughout 2026, look out for a range of special events, talks, and performances marking this milestone year.

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of Lyric Theatre, said:

“Welcome to the Lyric’s 75th season. From Mary O’Malley’s 1951 vision of bold, dramatic theatre in Belfast, beginning in her Derryvolgie home, to becoming a launchpad for artists and a powerhouse of new and classic productions, the Lyric continues to champion creativity and innovation. Our Spring/Summer season reflects that legacy with an adventurous and bold programme, showcasing our best creative talent, alongside year-long celebrations honouring Mary and all the pioneering colleagues who helped bring her theatrical vision to life.”

Noirin McKinney, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented:

“Congratulations to the Lyric Theatre as they mark their momentous 75th season. As the principal funder of the Lyric, the Arts Council is delighted to welcome another wonderfully curated programme which offers audiences here unforgettable and inspiring live theatre experiences.”

For Spring/Summer 2026 tickets and details of events celebrating Lyric 75 visit www.lyrictheatre.co.uk. Keep up to date with the Lyric on Instagram @LyricBelfast and Facebook @LyricTheatreBelfast and TikTok.