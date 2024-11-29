Waterfront Hall hosts community panto performance of Beauty and the Beast

Sinéad Owens, Producer and Production Manager, GBL Productions, panto Princess Belle (Jo Johnston), Ciara Davidson, Head of Governance and Stakeholder Engagement, Waterfront Hall, Panto Dame (Brendan Mageean) and Pete McKevitt, Head of Entertainment, Waterfront Hall are pictured with Charlotte (3) and Emilia (6) McQuiston from Newtownabbey at the special community panto performance of Beauty and the Beast at the Waterfront Studio.

It’s officially Panto season and a group of very special community and voluntary organisations were among the first to enjoy this year’s fun-filled production of Beauty and the Beast at the Waterfront Studio in Belfast. 250 kids, young adults and grown-ups from eight diverse community groups close to the Waterfront Hall were treated to a performance of the festive family extravaganza by GBL Productions.

Ciara Davidson, Head of Governance and Stakeholder Engagement at the Waterfront Hall explained how the community performance has captured the true spirit of the festive season. She said,

“For many people, panto season is the peak of the entertainment calendar. It’s a unique opportunity to come together, share quality time and have fun with family and friends. We know this experience is not always within everyone’s reach, so with the support of our panto partners, GBL Productions, we set out to ask the Waterfront Hall’s local community to be part of an inclusive and welcoming performance - on the house.

“We recognise that ICC Belfast and our business events generate Economic Impact for the people of Belfast and Northern Ireland however our community are at the heart of everything we do, and we believe that every individual should be able to experience our unforgettable, one-of-a-kind live entertainment events. Throughout the year, the Waterfront Hall and our sister venue, Ulster Hall, play host to a world-class programme of music, comedy, sport and entertainment. We wanted to find a way to include members of the local community who might not otherwise get to experience this, so that they can share our sense of pride and ownership of our iconic venues. We’ve had an incredible night sharing the fun and festivity with families, friends and groups: what a fantastic way to start the festive season!”

Charlotte (3) and Emilia (6) McQuiston from Newtownabbey met Princess Belle (Jo Johnston) and the dazzling Dame (Brendan Mageean) at a special community performance of Beauty and the Beast at the Waterfront Studio.

Founded in Belfast in 2002 by Northern Ireland playwright, Martin Lynch, GBL Productions is a theatre company that has produced the annual family pantomime in the Waterfront Studio for more than eleven years, entertaining over 220,000 patrons.

Martin Lynch, Playwright and Producer said, “Panto has a magical way of bringing out a unique sense of childish fun no matter what age you are. This year’s production of Beauty and the Beast is right up there with our best shows ever. We have much-loved sing-along pop numbers, the classic clowning around and chaos, a truly fabulous dame and of course, the gorgeous Belle, a soft-hearted Beast and even the singing teapot and candlesticks!

“As a whole cast and crew, it has been one of our greatest delights to put on a community performance and to entertain families who may not ordinarily get to share the joy of panto. It’s given us a real sense of connection to families at the heart of the city, and we absolutely loved it!”

Ciara Davidson added, “This community pantomime has been a roaring success, and we’re now determined to make this an annual initiative, to enable more people in our community to experience a little bit of this festive magic. Throughout the panto run, we will also continue to deliver accessible presentations, which will include dementia friendly, relaxed and signed performances, allowing as many parts of our community to enjoy the show as possible. Details of these are available on our website or through the box office.

“Together with our sister venue, Ulster Hall, we understand the importance of playing our part at the heart of the community and we continue to develop partnerships with local school and drama groups, grassroots initiatives with the Ulster Orchestra and development work with Belfast 24 (a Century of Stories).”