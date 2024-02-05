All Sections
West End singer and actress live at Belfast's Lyric Theatre

International opera singer and actress Rebecca Caine is set to appear at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast next week.
By Kate MartinContributor
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:08 GMT
Rebecca has plenty to sing about in her new show Dividing Day, interpreting some of the most interesting classical and contemporary musical theatre writers including Bernstein, Bucchino, Guettel, La Chiusa, Sondheim, Weill and Yeston. The show is set to run on February 16 and 17.

Rebecca created the role of Cosette in Les Miserables for the RSC and was a celebrated Christine Daae in Phantom of the Opera in the West End and her native country, Canada.

She recently received rave reviews for her performances in The Light In The Piazza in the USA and Conor Mitchell's Abomination at the Southbank Centre.

For ticket details go to lyrictheatre.co.uk or call 02890381081.

