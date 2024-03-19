Win £250 wedding spend at the NI Wedding Fair
Join us on Sunday, April 7 at Hillmount House for a memorable day of wedding planning with your loved ones and be in with a chance to win £250 wedding spend! Tickets on Eventbrite now!
Have you booked tickets for The NI wedding Fair at Hillmount House? All attendees are automatically entered into a draw to WIN £250 wedding spend with a supplier of their choice from The NI Wedding Fair. A little way for us to say thank you for all your support. Good luck!
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3TCx1UQ
T&C’s:- 1 ticket bought on Eventbrite = 1 entry to the draw- The winner has six months to book the supplier and use the £250 prize- Once the supplier is booked, the £250 is sent directly to them from the event organisers- Only attendees who check-in with their tickets on the day are entered to the draw- Winner announced on Monday 8th April 2024 via Instagram stories