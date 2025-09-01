Winemom bright their fiery 'Nostalgia Rock' to Derry and Belfast this weekend

By robin elliott
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 16:16 BST
Fresh from appearing at Electric Picnic at the weekend one of Ireland’s most talked-about emerging bands, WINEMOM, are bringing their high-octane brand of ‘nostalgia rock’ to Derry (Sept 5, Newgate Arts Centre) & Belfast (Sept 6, Oh Yeah Centre).

With their fiery front-woman Rosanna lighting the way—her commanding stage presence and powerhouse vocals impossible to ignore— WineMom burst onto the scene with undeniable force.

In their first year alone, they stormed some of the most prestigious stages across Ireland and the UK, carving out a name for themselves with a relentless touring schedule and electrifying live shows.

Along the way, they had the honour of supporting iconic artists like Jane’s Addiction, the beloved Kingfishr, the the legendary Deacon Blue. They even caused a stir with a surprise, word-of-mouth performance at Electric Picnic that drew a packed crowd and set social media alight.

The band have also been signed to music industry legend Ted Cockle (Adele, Taylor Swift, Queen etc)

Fueled by the momentum of a debut year that many bands could only dream of, WineMom are now poised for a breakout. With a sound they proudly call ‘nostalgia rock’—a potent blend of soaring hooks, raw emotion, and a wink to the golden eras of guitar-driven music—they’re ready to bring their fearless energy to an even bigger stage.

This isn’t just a band on the rise—it’s a movement in the making. And they’re just getting started!

EVENT DETAILS:

Friday, September 5 – Newgate Arts, Derry

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/winemom-tickets-1323789613369?aff=oddtdtcreator

Saturday, September 6 – Oh Yeah Centre, Belfast

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/winemom-tickets-1338165903239?aff=oddtdtcreator

