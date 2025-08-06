World-leading Elvis impersonator at the Belfast Empire

At the Elvis Competition

Fresh from Las Vegas, CC Houlihan's Elvis Spectacular returns to the Belfast Empire on Saturday 18 August

Fresh from placing an amazing second at the Images of Elvis World Championships, this all live Elvis Tribute has to be seen to be believed. With the Taking Care of Business Band and the Sweet Sensation Singers, CC Houlihan will take you on an unforgettable trip through the three ages of Elvis and Beyond.

From the birth of rock and roll, through to the Vegas years, Elvis Aron Presley defined the American Dream and taught the world what it meant to be a rock star. Ciaran Houlihan keeps that dream alive through the Elvis Spectacular.

He’s got the stage gear, the moves, the iconic outfits and, most importantly of all, the voice to evoke the spirit of Elvis live on stage. A massive fan of the King since childhood, he’s quite literally living the dream at the head of the most professional Elvis tribute in Europe.

The Images of the King Elvis World Championships was set up in 1987 to crown the best Elvis Tribute Artist in the world. Competitors take to the very same stage The King used for over 600 gigs in his Vegas residency and sing with a full live band in front of a full house and a specially selected panel.

There are shows, there are gigs, but there’s only one Spectacular.