£1.5m investment to mark anniversary

Ibis Hotels in Belfast have announced a £1.5m investment to mark ten years’ business in the city.

Ibis Hotels are owned and operated by Belfast’s biggest hotel group, Andras Hotels.

With a combined staff of 51, Ibis Belfast City Centre and Ibis Queen’s Quarter have enjoyed consistent month-on-month occupancy rates exceeding 85 per cent over the past 12 months.

Recently, Ibis City Centre achieved the number one position in the coveted CX Championship Awards which grades customer service excellence across over 100 Ibis Hotels in the UK.

Run by Ibis’ parent group Accor Hotels, the awards grade the hotels on Reputation Performance Score (RPS), accommodation and breakfast scores all based on customer feedback.

The Ibis hotels are now to undergo a £1.5m investment into new lobby and bedroom refurbishment, to be completed over the next two years.

Rajesh Rana, director of Andras Hotels, credits the sustained success of the Belfast hotels to the quality of his team which is committed to going the extra mile for guests.

Mr. Rana said: “We are thrilled today to be celebrating ten hugely successful years with our award-winning Ibis teams.

“The standards in both our city centre and Queens Quarter hotels are consistently high. That attracts return bookings and word-of-mouth recommendations by satisfied guests.

“In terms of success in the hospitality industry, we believe our core strengths lie in excellent service, affordable pricing, high standards and continual team development and investment and the constant evolution of the Ibis brand.

“We are committed to further investment and development in our hotels and we are delighted to announce an investment of £1.5 million into the Ibis properties, which still see a new lobby and bedroom refurbishment completed with the next two years.

“Our team are the direct interface with our guests, so their professionalism is paramount. They are proud of what we do and take their role as ambassadors not only for the brand but for Belfast.”

Andras Hotels currently operates six internationally branded hotels with 1,000 beds in Belfast.