Northern Ireland five-star property has completed a £600,000 upgrade and debuted a refreshed visual brand identity.

Guests to the Culloden Estate & Spa will notice the results of the renovation programme as soon as they step through the doors thanks to a complete re-carpeting of the ground floor including the hotel’s iconic staircase.

The intimate events space, The Drawing Room, has undergone a complete renovation boasting a beautifully modern colour scheme, new soft furnishings and the ornate plaster ceiling has been lovingly restored. The refreshed design now exposes the original carpentry on the feature windows.

The Lough Bar has also been upgraded with striking fabrics and furnishings and five of the Culloden’s prestigious suites have been renewed with luxury bathrooms, furnishings and fabrics. Extensive work has also been carried out on the grounds across the Estate which have been fitted with upgraded pedestrian accesses, and a new lighting scheme throughout.

A new gym and equipment have been installed in The Spa at Culloden and additional classes have been added to the timetable, giving members even more to choose from, including Sports Yoga. A significant investment has been made to introduce new spa treatments and equipment including Hyrdafacial and Signature LED & Nano Dermabrasion whilst Zest Restaurant has also been upgraded.

The Cultra Inn has been fitted with a new energy efficient state-of-the-art kitchen equipment and fixtures and fittings throughout. Patrons’ dogs are now welcome to relax in the luxurious dog-beds whilst their humans enjoy the new seasonal menus, including the recently launched breakfast menu to give guests an all day dining option.

The Culloden has worked with a host of local companies in this transformation project including Ulster Carpets and Amanda Ramsey of IFD, Ashvale Landscapes, Stothers Electrical and Graham Construction.

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels said: “We pride ourselves on attention to detail, and once again, this was a key focus for us in the latest renovation programme of the Culloden Estate & Spa. Whilst a lot of investment has been made in areas that are not visible to our guests, the renewal of the furnishings, fittings and fabrics right across the property are strikingly obvious, and we are absolutely delighted with the results. We handpicked rich colours, patterns and heavy fabrics which has resulted in modern yet classically timeless looks. The grounds are spectacular and the new lighting scheme highlights the best of the estate.”

“In addition to this, refreshed visual brand identities are currently being rolled out across the Hastings Hotels group. The rebrand allows us to be more modern in our approach, with visually striking patterns and rich, bold colour palettes – both in the branding and inside each of our six properties.

For the Culloden, this is respecting our reputation for tradition and glamour whilst confidently being a little more flamboyant as we attract the next generation of Culloden guests. And with the renovations across the Estate, I can proudly say that the hotel, spa and Cultra Inn are all looking the best they’ve ever looked, and we are excited to enter a new era for Northern Ireland’s foremost 5-star hotel, offering the warmest of welcomes to local and international visitors alike.”

