Early talent experts Workplus has announced over 100 apprenticeship opportunities in its current campaign.

Opportunities, from Level 3 to Higher Level Apprenticeships, are available in areas such as Software Development, Engineering, Bus Maintenance and Banking and Customer Operations. School leavers and career changers can now apply for scores of roles across a range of sectors.

As part of the Department for the Economy’s NI Apprenticeship Week (February 3-7) Workplus will be hosting both virtual and in-person events including the popular AIB Open Night (February 4) as well as an Apprenticeship Clinic (February 3).

Included in the 100-plus opportunities are 14 engineering apprenticeship roles with Translink in locations across Northern Ireland.

Holly Brennan, talent attraction specialist at Translink, said the apprentice opportunities offered fantastic career prospects.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Workplus to offer these apprenticeship roles," she said. “Apprenticeships are a great way to kick start your career while continuing in education. The other advantage of apprenticeships is the dedicated mentoring and support offered which lends itself to people flourishing in their roles.”

Lucy Marshall, community manager of Workplus, said that as well as being an initiative to provide new pathways to employment, the campaign also aims to highlight the many benefits apprenticeships can offer employers and wider society.

“Apprenticeships are a win-win,” she said. “They offer individuals the opportunity to earn, learn, and grow, while also providing employers with access to fresh talent who are motivated and committed to building their skills.

"We’ve been working hard to simplify the whole process by creating a single, easy-to-use application system on workplus.app that allows candidates to apply for multiple opportunities with one submission.”

An apprenticeship is a blend of work and continued education, gaining recognised qualifications. An apprentice typically spends 80% of their working week in the workplace, and 20% in classroom-based learning through a college, university or training provider. An apprentice does not pay university or college fees.

Lucy Marshall added: “We’re focused on transforming how apprenticeships are viewed and accessed throughout the region. By reducing complexity for both employers and candidates, we’ve created a system where employers and apprentices can thrive and achieve their goals together.”

Supporting the Workplus apprenticeship drive, Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “The Workplus Apprenticeship Campaign represents a welcome collaboration and showcases how partnerships like this can inspire individuals, support employers, and advance the shared goal of building a skilled and resilient workforce for the future.

"This initiative helps individuals unlock their potential while contributing to our broader ambitions of generating quality jobs, boosting productivity, and supporting balanced regional growth.”

Workplus is a membership network drawn from large multinationals to innovative SMEs. Through collaboration with schools, councils, and learning providers, Workplus is playing a pivotal role in reshaping the talent pipeline in Northern Ireland.