Considered as one of Londonderry's longest-running family businesses, the decision to find a new owner marks the end of an era but also opens up an exciting opportunity for an individual or group to continue the store's legacy of community support.The current owners, brothers Liam, Dessie and Seamus McLaughlin, expressed their gratitude to the community for the support they have received throughout the years: "The business has been a success throughout many challenging times with the loyalty and support of our customers and local businesses. It is with mixed emotions that we take the decision to sell, but we are confident that a new owner with a passion for community service will nurture the relationships we've built and continue to allow the business to thrive for many generations to come."