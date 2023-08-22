News you can trust since 1737
110-year old Northern Ireland business seeks new buyer to continue its legacy of community service

Considered as one of Londonderry's longest-running family businesses, McLaughlin's Hardware has served the community for over a century and is on the lookout for a new buyer
By Claire Cartmill
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 18:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 18:41 BST

Northern Ireland firm, McLaughlin's Hardware has served the community for over a century and is now on the lookout for a new buyer to carry forward its legacy of community service and commitment.

After an impressive 110 years under the ownership of the same family, the Londonderry store is officially up for sale.

McLaughlin's Hardware has been a cornerstone of the local community since its establishment in 1913. Over the years, it has not only provided essential hardware supplies but has also become a part of countless customers' lives offering advice and expertise.

Recent news of the business being placed on the market has generated significant interest and sentiment among locals who have fond memories of shopping at the store.

Considered as one of Londonderry's longest-running family businesses, the decision to find a new owner marks the end of an era but also opens up an exciting opportunity for an individual or group to continue the store's legacy of community support.The current owners, brothers Liam, Dessie and Seamus McLaughlin, expressed their gratitude to the community for the support they have received throughout the years: "The business has been a success throughout many challenging times with the loyalty and support of our customers and local businesses. It is with mixed emotions that we take the decision to sell, but we are confident that a new owner with a passion for community service will nurture the relationships we've built and continue to allow the business to thrive for many generations to come."

