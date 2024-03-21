Sperrin Metal in Draperstown was devastated in a fire nearly 20 years ago

A Northern Ireland storage manufacturer, which was devastated in a fire nearly 20 years ago, is celebrating six decades in business.

Sperrin Metal in Draperstown first opened its doors in 1963 to create employment for the local area.

Since then it has become a family-owned business, enjoying huge global success and become one of the last independently owned storage manufacturers in the UK and Ireland.

Sperrin Metal, Draperstown secured a Middle East dealership in the 1980's and won an export award

Peter Gormley, Sperrin Metal managing director, said that the company has sought to help the community since it opened over 60 years ago:

“It was formed as a co-op for the local community to create employment late in 1963," he explained.

“Then my father ended up taking control in 1986 and it has been part of the fabric of the local community since then.

"The community ethos of the former co-op is still very much part of the company and we take pride in providing employment for the rural area.”

The management team involved in getting accreditation of ISO 9001 in 1991

Initially employing seven people, the business now employs 93 and has three plants in Draperstown and another in Tobermore.

Sperrin Metal Products Ltd is now one of the leading storage manufacturers in the UK and Ireland specialising in bespoke storage systems such as racking systems, shelving and locker systems and Mezzanine floors.

Over the years it has helped to complete multi-million projects and created units for some of the leading Northern Ireland firms including Terex, Ardglass Seafood and Bushmills as well as retail giants like Primark and Debenhams and has received the Queen’s Award for Export Achievement.

However, business was not always booming. In 2005 the company faced the toughest challenge in its 60-year history after a fire devastated the main factory.

Queens Award 1985 with directors management and sales staff after sponsoring Ulster v Munster U20

Mr Gormley said: “The fire totally wiped out much of its main factory. It would have been easier to close it at that stage than to reopen, but we fought back from it.

“Around 60% of the factory was lost. The only reason we were able to keep on working was because we had other factories, and we were able to get a plant in Ballymoney who would lease it to us on a Friday at three o’clock until Monday morning at 7 o’clock so we were able to redeploy the guys down there and were able to keep everybody employed.”

Sperrin Metals now exports regularly throughout Europe and the Middle East and continues to provide long term employment for many in the community.

Mr Gormley believes the success is down to “a great team and great community spirit”.