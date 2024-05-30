Northern Ireland’s largest hospitality group is celebrating the long service of 78 staff that have been with the group for at least 10 years.

Founded over 45 years ago, Beannchor’s diverse portfolio includes The Merchant Hotel and Bullitt, Belfast venues, The National, The Dirty Onion, The Second Fiddle, and Ulster Sports Club, 10 Little Wing Pizzerias, as well as Jenny Watts in Bangor, and The Hillside in Hillsborough. The group, which employs over 450 people, across its estate of popular hotels, restaurants and bars, celebrated its long-serving staff that have been with the business for more than a decade at a special event in The Merchant Hotel, Belfast recently.

The first Beannchor Gold Club celebration took place in 2023, when over 60 long-serving staff celebrated milestone anniversaries of 10, 15 or 20 years with the company. In 2024, 18 additional members of staff have been inducted into the Club, as they mark 10 years of service.

Next year, it’s anticipated the event will celebrate staff with service of over 25 years.

Speaking at the event, managing director Bill Wolsey honoured the important contribution made by Beannchor’s people. “This business, and Northern Ireland’s trademark hospitality, is built on its people.

"The passion, enthusiasm and commitment of our staff has helped to create lifelong memories for our customers, and that is something we take very seriously, and of which we can all be very proud.

"This is an industry full of opportunities, and we are proud that so many of our staff have grown in their roles, and built lifelong careers as part of the Beannchor family.”

