Northern Ireland’s award-winning five-star hotel, Lough Erne Resort has completed the latest phase of investment with a luxurious interiors refurbishment of the resort’s 53 guest bedrooms, six suites, 25 luxury lodges and communal areas.

Supported by Bank of Ireland, the latest phase of investment at the Enniskillen resort has also seen works undertaken to strengthen the iconic bridge, which links the resort to one of two onsite Championship golf courses.

The interiors refurbishment is the latest phase of Lough Erne’s largest capital injection since it came under the management of US-based TRU Hotels and Resorts, co-founded by Mark Ward and Jeff Mahan.

Jeff Mahan, TRU Hotels and Resorts, explained: “Lough Erne Resort is a truly world-class leisure destination which provides luxury accommodation enveloped by water, wild countryside and landscaped gardens. We see our role as custodians of this beautiful resort and remain focussed on investment and innovation to retain that world-class status.”

1 . Lough Erne Resort Enjoy lazy mornings in a luxurious hotel bed at the Lough Erne Resort Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Lough Erne Resort Enjoy the welcoming lobby at the Lough Erne Resort Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Lough Erne Resort The Blaney Bar a favourite place to sit, sip and socialise at the Lough Erne Resort Photo: u Photo Sales