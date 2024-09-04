Take the time to relax after exploring the Fermanagh Lakelands by unwinding in the cosy library at the Lough Erne ResortTake the time to relax after exploring the Fermanagh Lakelands by unwinding in the cosy library at the Lough Erne Resort
Take the time to relax after exploring the Fermanagh Lakelands by unwinding in the cosy library at the Lough Erne Resort

16 pictures: Take a look around the multi-million pound refurbishment at Lough Erne Resort

By Claire Cartmill
Published 4th Sep 2024, 11:46 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 12:04 BST
The Northern Ireland five-star hospitality resort completes latest phase of investment with 53 newly renovated luxurious guest bedrooms, six suites, 25 luxury lodges and communal areas

Northern Ireland’s award-winning five-star hotel, Lough Erne Resort has completed the latest phase of investment with a luxurious interiors refurbishment of the resort’s 53 guest bedrooms, six suites, 25 luxury lodges and communal areas.

Supported by Bank of Ireland, the latest phase of investment at the Enniskillen resort has also seen works undertaken to strengthen the iconic bridge, which links the resort to one of two onsite Championship golf courses.

The interiors refurbishment is the latest phase of Lough Erne’s largest capital injection since it came under the management of US-based TRU Hotels and Resorts, co-founded by Mark Ward and Jeff Mahan.

Jeff Mahan, TRU Hotels and Resorts, explained: “Lough Erne Resort is a truly world-class leisure destination which provides luxury accommodation enveloped by water, wild countryside and landscaped gardens. We see our role as custodians of this beautiful resort and remain focussed on investment and innovation to retain that world-class status.”

Enjoy lazy mornings in a luxurious hotel bed at the Lough Erne Resort

1. Lough Erne Resort

Enjoy lazy mornings in a luxurious hotel bed at the Lough Erne Resort Photo: u

Enjoy the welcoming lobby at the Lough Erne Resort

2. Lough Erne Resort

Enjoy the welcoming lobby at the Lough Erne Resort Photo: u

The Blaney Bar a favourite place to sit, sip and socialise at the Lough Erne Resort

3. Lough Erne Resort

The Blaney Bar a favourite place to sit, sip and socialise at the Lough Erne Resort Photo: u

Enjoy lazy mornings in a luxurious hotel bed before exploring the Fermanagh Lakelands at the Lough Erne Resort

4. Lough Erne Resort

Enjoy lazy mornings in a luxurious hotel bed before exploring the Fermanagh Lakelands at the Lough Erne Resort Photo: u

