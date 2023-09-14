David Hinds, director at W&G Baird in Antrim is pictured with ‘The Range’ Sunseeker brochure. and is set to captivate a global audience during the highly anticipated Southampton Boat Show, this weekend

County Antrim commercial printers, W&G Baird has been commissioned to produce 'The Range' brochure for global brand, Sunseeker Yachts.

This luxurious showcase was launched at the recent Cannes Boat Show and is set to captivate a global audience during the highly anticipated Southampton Boat Show, this weekend.

Sunseeker Yachts is the world's leading brand for luxury performance motor yachts, renowned for its commitment to extraordinary design, craftsmanship, and performance. They are celebrated globally for their uncompromising pursuit of excellence. Their print-wear must reflect their iconic brand, featuring stunning photography, beautiful images and first-class design. W&G Baird were delighted to secure the contract to produce this ‘print perfect project’.

With a 160-year legacy of excellence, W&G Baird has earned the trust of luxury brands seeking the finest in print materials.

David Hinds, director at W&G Baird, said, "The entire team at W&G Baird is absolutely thrilled to have been selected to print this absolutely stunning piece of work for Sunseekers.

“We have taken immense pride in our meticulous work on this exceptional print piece, which underscores our prowess in delivering luxury, high-quality print solutions for some of the world's most esteemed brands. This project serves as a testament to the extraordinary quality and craftsmanship that we are able to produce from our County Antrim factory for a global audience.

“The finished product features seamless foil blocking over embossing on the cover, debossing to a secondary location, and a lay-flat presentation that is both FSC certified and carbon balanced – the finished result is simply stunning and one which the entire team are immensely proud of."

Sunseeker's Global marketing manager expressed their immense delight with the brochure's quality and finish, underscoring the rarity of print materials produced by Sunseeker, which must consistently adhere to industry-leading standards reflective of the brand's relentless pursuit of perfection.

Bryan Jones, global marketing manager Sunseeker, added: "Our decision to entrust the production of our 2024 Range brochure to W&G Baird was a strategic one, based on the quality of their facilities, their track record of excellence, and their proactive account management. This publication is indeed a pinnacle of prestige.”