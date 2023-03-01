17 photographs from the 2012 NI Simmental Club spring show and sale at Dungannon

Quality bulls met a ready market, and following a 92% clearance auctioneer Trevor Wylie confirmed that 22 bulls changed hands to average £2,866 – an increase of £270 on this time last year Michael Robson, Doagh, exhibited the female champion Kilbride when 18 lots levelled at £2,596.Sale topper at 4,200gns was the first prize winning Scribby Farms Barney, a 17-month-old entry by the Dripsey Super King son, Leeherd Woodstock. Consigned by the Nelson family – William, Margaret, George and Keith from Rosslea, Co Fermanagh, his dam was the Madera daughter, Ready Penny Sheba. He had a terminal sire index of +36 and a self replacing index of +33, and sold to Alexander and Kathryn Ross who run 60 suckler cows at Newtownards, Co Down.