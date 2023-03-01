17 photographs from the 2012 NI Simmental Club spring show and sale at Dungannon

In March 2012 pedigree Simmental bulls reached a ceiling of 4,200gns at the spring show and sale, hosted by the Northern Ireland Club at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.
Quality bulls met a ready market, and following a 92% clearance auctioneer Trevor Wylie confirmed that 22 bulls changed hands to average £2,866 – an increase of £270 on this time last year Michael Robson, Doagh, exhibited the female champion Kilbride when 18 lots levelled at £2,596.Sale topper at 4,200gns was the first prize winning Scribby Farms Barney, a 17-month-old entry by the Dripsey Super King son, Leeherd Woodstock. Consigned by the Nelson family – William, Margaret, George and Keith from Rosslea, Co Fermanagh, his dam was the Madera daughter, Ready Penny Sheba. He had a terminal sire index of +36 and a self replacing index of +33, and sold to Alexander and Kathryn Ross who run 60 suckler cows at Newtownards, Co Down.
Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.
1. Top priced bull at the NI Simmental Club's Dungannon show and sale was Scribby Farms Barney which realised 4,200gns for Messrs Nelson, Rosslea, Co Fermanagh. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Top priced bull at the NI Simmental Club's Dungannon show and sale was Scribby Farms Barney which realised 4,200gns for Messrs Nelson, Rosslea, Co Fermanagh. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Photo: Julie Hazelton
2. Simmental breeders Billy Robson OBE, Doagh, and Cecil McIlwaine, Newtownstewart, at the club's Dungannon show and sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Simmental breeders Billy Robson OBE, Doagh, and Cecil McIlwaine, Newtownstewart, at the club's Dungannon show and sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Photo: Julie Hazelton
3. Barry Chambers, Portadown, and Robin Boyd, Portglenone, keep an eye on trade at the NI Simmental Club's show and sale, Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Barry Chambers, Portadown, and Robin Boyd, Portglenone, keep an eye on trade at the NI Simmental Club's show and sale, Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Photo: Julie Hazelton
4. Judge Robbie Mulligan, Banbridge, chats to NI Simmental Club chairman Pat Kelly at the club's spring show and sale, Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Judge Robbie Mulligan, Banbridge, chats to NI Simmental Club chairman Pat Kelly at the club's spring show and sale, Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Photo: Julie Hazelton