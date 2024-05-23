A 3.3-acre marine and leisure complex in Coleraine is now on the market – with estate agents saying it presents an ‘unique opportunity’.

The Cranagh Complex on 78 Portstewart Road, Coleraine is on the market with Bensons NI and is a rare find that offers unrivalled waterfront access, diverse on-site facilities and significant investment potential.

The marina and mooring facility onto the River Bann boasts 240 meters of pontoon space, deep-water moorings and clear-level grounds suitable for helicopters, making it an ideal location for maritime activities.

Featuring a restaurant, accommodations and event space, The Cranagh Complex is perfectly poised for various uses from elegant weddings to corporate retreats.

This versatile property is also located near major towns and airports and promises local convenience and international accessibility, ensuring its appeal as a premier waterfront destination.

Daniel Henry from Bensons NI, explained: “This is a rare site and unique opportunity and I predict great interest especially further afield than Northern Ireland.

"The complex offers the only commercial slipway on the River Bann before weirs and bridges and presents a fantastic business opportunity.

"The site would be well suited for a lot of commercial uses. It is in great proximity to the north coast, tourist attractions and on the doorstep of the local university.

"We are inviting investors to put forward proposals and expressions of interest at this stage.”

Not just a marina, The Cranagh Complex includes a range of accommodations and amenities. The dwelling house on the property is a notable feature, providing three spacious bedrooms, modern ensuite bathrooms, a functional kitchen with built-in appliances, and a living room equipped with a wood-burning stove.

The on-site restaurant (currently tenanted), which covers 229 square metres and can seat approximately 90 people. The property also includes a chalet, a wooden cabin, and two static caravans, each providing comfortable and practical living spaces.

The extensive grounds of The Cranagh Complex are ideal for hosting events. The grassy areas offer ample parking and the potential for marquee setups, making it suitable for weddings, corporate retreats, and festivals.

