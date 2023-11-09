Due to its paw-some success, Off Lead Agility in Donemana has now opened a new indoor facility

A new dog agility venture in Country Tyrone is proving totally paw-some with pets owners throughout Northern Ireland.

Off Lead Agility, which provides a safe space for dogs and their owners to play and train, first opened its doors in August and has since been inundated with bookings welcoming over 800 furry friends in four months.

And in response to its huge success the owners have just revealed a new indoor facility which is already approaching its 100th booking having been opened just over a week.

The owners explained: “Three months after opening our outdoor dog play park, we were delighted to announce that the second phase of our project has been launched. Our indoor play area is already proving extremely popular, with bookings coming in right up until December 23 at the moment and approaching our 100th booking and we’ve only been open since November 1. We have had people from Donegal Town, Omagh, Portrush, Randalstown and even further.

“The indoor play area mirrors the outdoor, with a range of agility obstacles, tunnels, scent areas and of course, our champions podium for that all important doggy picture. The response so far has been truly amazing.”

Understanding what life can be like with a reactive or nervous dog, the local entrepreneurs wanted to create an area for dogs and their owners to run around and build confidence while feeling safe, secure and relaxed.

The husband and wife duo continued: "We set up the business as there isn't a lot of choice in the north west area when it comes to safe, securely fenced locations where dog lovers can let their dogs off lead. There are several dog parks within 20 miles of Belfast, but nothing in the north west area that you can hire privately. Most green areas and scenic areas are 'dogs on lead' locations, and some dog owners can be apprehensive about allowing their dogs to roam free.

“For many dog owners, a daily walk in a popular area can be a stressful experience with lead pulling, reactive or anxious dogs. Dog ownership should be a mutually enriching element of our day to day lives so the park allows the dogs to be free while still confined within our boundaries. It also allows owners to work on their dog's general obedience and recall in a secure area.

"The park has agility equipment throughout, which is a great way to build confidence, fitness and concentration in your dog, with the added benefit of quickly tiring them out.”

Taking a leap of faith back in August, the local dog-lovers have invested their own time and money in the new venture, expanding with the new indoor centre as well as supporting other dog-related local businesses as well as rescue centres.

They continued: "We had planned that the indoor area would allow us to offer a range of different training courses across the dog training spectrum, and this has proved to be the case. The area is booked each and every Thursday by Agility Training with Caitlin at Barking Paws, for 1-2-1 agility lessons with clients.

“On Saturday mornings, Doggy’s Day Out Training Services hold a puppy class, which again has been a great success so far. Throughout the rest of the week it is pleasing to see the amount of dog lovers coming and spending some quality time with their dogs in a safe, stimulating environment.

“We supplement income from bookings with a business partnership programme, which is a social media package designed to help dog related businesses use our facilities and our social media for advertising. We currently partner with dog groomers, pet photographers, dog walkers and trainers with the aim of mutually growing our businesses.

“Finally, the profits from our tea/coffee/chocolate station continue to be donated to local dog rescue centres, such as Rainbow Rehoming. We hope to increase the number of rescue centres benefiting from this donation over the next few months. Some local rescue centres such as Rainbow Rehoming, PET FBI and Friends of Rescue have received free play slots at our park.

“The capital spend in the indoor area has been funded by income generated by the three months of the outdoor park, plus the business partnership plan outlined above. This has included an extension to an existing shed, fully kitting it out with dog agility equipment, an extended car park and a new NIE connection. We hope that both parks will help us recoup our initial investment into the business by 2024 which is amazing for a couple who just opened for the love of dogs!”

The park is run on an appointment basis so walk-ins are not accepted. For more information on Off Lead Agility or to book a spot, visit here. They can also be found on Instagram and Facebook by searching Off Lead Agility.

