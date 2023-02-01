Northern Ireland property development company MCG Investments has reported a 100% growth over the last 12 months with property transactions in excess of £3 million.

Led by female property entrepreneur Tanya McGeehan, 2022 was a record year for MCG Investments which buys and sells properties, both for its own extensive portfolio and on behalf of private investors and joint venture partners, having completed 27 property transactions of varying sizes which included 16 buy to let property acquisitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cookstown company is set to build on this growth in 2023 with a number of new residential property projects set for completion including a 20 unit build scheme, an eight unit social housing scheme and two apartment schemes.

Managing director of MCG Investments, Tanya McGeehan, said: “Before I started the business, my husband Stephen and I had mainly been investing in property for our own family as a future pension and windfall for our children in years to come. MCG Investments was born from this passion and having continued to pivot our services throughout the pandemic, we have experienced consistent growth. Despite this success, I never expected the business to be transacting millions of pounds of property deals within a few years and to have been in the position to build a growing and highly experienced team, so it makes me very excited for our future.

“The local industry has been riding a bit of wave in terms of the health of the property market, and whilst 2023 looks set to be slower due to economic and global factors such as the cost-of-living crisis and the higher cost of mortgage finance, at MCG Investments we believe we are well placed for another year of growth.

“We’ve had a great start to 2023 with new acquisitions secured and a record number of enquiries from both investors and agents. And through partnerships with other like-minded property investors, we have a strong portfolio in place including development sites, residential buy to lets, houses of multiple occupation and commercial buildings so we are set for another busy year.”