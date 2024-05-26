Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland’s tech trailblazers were recognised and rewarded at the 2024 Women in Tech Awards.

Curated by Women in Business and sponsored by VANRATH, the annual event welcomed over 300 guests from across the tech sector to Belfast’s Europa Hotel for a gala evening to showcase the sector’s most inspirational individuals and their positive contribution to the local economy.

With Northern Ireland’s rising status as a major tech hub and Belfast recognised recently as the UK’s second fastest-growing knowledge economy, the 2024 Women in Tech Awards honoured eight women and one male advocate who together have challenged and embraced technology.

Event host Sarah Travers, 2024’s Outstanding Woman in Tech Clare McGrath, Lorraine Acheson, managing director at Women in Business and Barbara McKiernan, managing director at event sponsor VANRATH

The Outstanding Woman in Tech 2024 award, sponsored by VANRATH, was presented to Clare McGrath, Creative Digital Technology Leader at St Malachy’s College Belfast.

The Women in Tech 2024 award winners are:

C Level Woman of the Year (sponsored by Expleo) – Alison McFadden (Continu)

Digital Transformation Leader of the Year (sponsored by Check Point) – Samantha Kirk (Kainos)

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Allstate Northern Ireland) – Melanie Dawson (Origin7)

Tech Team of the Year (sponsored by EOS IT Solutions) – Team led by Catherine Maguire (Alfac NI)

One to Watch in the Future (sponsored by BT) – Hayley Rice (Danske Bank)

Green Impact Award (sponsored by Danske Bank) – Faye Thomas (Vyta)

Tech Advocate of the Year (sponsored by MHS) – Victoria Logan (Alfac NI)

Male Advocate of the Year (sponsored by NIE Networks) – Killian O’Rawe (Reward Insight)

Outstanding Apprentice (sponsored by Version 1) – Elizabeth Murphy (PwC)

Outstanding Woman in Tech 2024 (sponsored by VANRATH) – Clare McGrath (St Malachy’s College, Belfast)

Lorraine Acheson, managing director of Women in Business, congratulated the winners: “Northern Ireland continues to punch above its weight on the tech frontier and at Women in Business we see first-hand the innovation and ingenuity fuelling that momentum.

"The ceremony was all about showcasing that incredible talent and the achievements of women locally in helping to rewrite industry perceptions across NI and beyond.

“On our doorstep is an excellent digital infrastructure energised by game-changing women who in their day-to-day contribution to the local economy are fast becoming role models for tomorrow’s tech leaders. On behalf of Women in Business, I wish to congratulate all of tonight’s winners and finalists.”

Barbara McKiernan, managing director at VANRATH, sponsors of the Outstanding Woman in Tech 2024, added: “VANRATH is proud to once again be the headline sponsor of the Women in Tech Awards. This continues to be a significant event dedicated to recognising the outstanding women who are shaping our local tech scene.

