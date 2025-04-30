2025 Fish4Funds initiative launches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After the success of year one, CompareNI is launching it's community initiative, Fish4Funds, for a second year - with a further five local clubs to be awarded funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s winners were a selection of clubs, sports and community groups from across Northern Ireland, each winning £1000 to support their development. The winning clubs were Carrickfergus Bowling Club, Ardmore Cricket Club in Derry / Londonderry, the Ballintoy Young at Heart Club, Shaw’s Angling Club Armagh and Enniskillen Town United Youth Football Club

The lucky winners covered a range of sports and activities including football, fishing, cricket, bowling and community activities and used the funds across a wide range of vital requirements for the groups and their festivities - purchasing essential equipment such as portable youth football nets, additional fishing rods for young people, new kits and additional venue hire for training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fish4Funds project has now supported five local clubs or teams to the total of £5,000 and pledges to do the same again this year, supporting five more communities from across Northern Ireland - entry is easy and is now open, via a short online form.

Carrick Bowling Club who were successful last year.

The CompareNI Fish4Funds initiative was born after a survey revealed 40% of families here in Northern Ireland are part of a local club or team, with 90% saying they are important for the local community.

However, due to current financial struggles, nearly a quarter of those surveyed, 23%, said they know a club or team impacted or forced to close due to financial pressure – with 75% agreeing these important community initiatives are not getting enough funding and 63% saying they know a local club or team who needs the support.

Managing Director and savings expert Ian Wilson from CompareNI.com comments: “We're really surprised how popular our Fish4Funds project was in its very first year, we had nearly 100 clubs and community groups apply from all over the country. That's why we're really keen to continue this important project and ensure more funding reaches these vital local initiatives in year two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone who has already entered during our first year will still be eligible and will be kept in our prize draw and continue to have a chance to win the funding.

Fisherman Rod pictured launching the second year of his popular community initiative Fish4Funds, open to all clubs and sports in NI of any age, for their chance to win £1000, five will win, entry via a short online form.

"For over 15 years now our price comparison site has been helping families across Northern Ireland compare products and find savings and we’re glad to now have the opportunity to also provide support for sports, clubs and activities that matter most to local people.

“Our research found a lot of sports and clubs here were struggling financially and that the communities greatly valued them and the opportunities they give local people. It was important to us to launch an initiative that helped put funding directly back into the communities where it was needed and allowed all clubs and all ages to enter.

“These outlets offer a gateway to learning new skills and forging new friendships, and we are proud to help these clubs continue to grow and develop in 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CompareNI will choose five more winners throughout the year, from April 2025 - April 2026. All clubs, sports and groups of all ages from across Northern Ireland are eligible to enter, for full terms and conditions and to enter, visit the short online form here and simply tell Fisherman Rod who the club or team are and why they’d benefit from £1000 support.