Thanks to nominations from loyal customers, traders from nine NI council districts will be vying for awards in five categories – best butcher, pub, village shop/post office, rural enterprise and local food and drink

An amazing 23 businesses from across Northern Ireland are in the running for prestigious recognition in this year’s Countryside Alliance Awards.

Traders from across nine of the country’s council districts will be vying for awards in five categories: Butcher, Pub, Village Shop/Post Office, Rural Enterprise and Local Food and Drink.

Aiming to recognise and celebrate rural businesses that go the extra mile, a spokesperson for the Countryside Alliance, said: “A huge congratulations to everyone who made it through to the Countryside Alliance Awards 2023/24 finals.

"It's a huge triumph and credit to every business that is nominated for a Countryside Alliance Award and shows the impact that you make in your local community.”

Alastair Bonar, along with his wife Sharon and son Philip run Nesbitt's Quality Meats in Glengormley and have been shortlisted in the top Butcher category in the Countryside Alliance Awards.

Alastair explained: "Thanks to the customer who nominated us. It was a nice surprise to see our business in the final five. We must be doing something right to have been put forward and we're grateful for the support we have received. We are the third owners of the shop. It was opened by Stuart Edwards in the late 60s before David Nesbitt took it over in the early 70s.

"I started working for Mr Nesbitt in the late 70s and bought it over in 1994. We strive to use the best quality local produce. Our turkeys at Christmas were from 25 minutes up the road and we've been supplied our chickens from a farmer in Ballyeaston from the start. I'd urge residents to back us and vote for us during the next stage of the awards process. We received an award at the council's business awards in 2016, but if we were to win this Countryside Alliance award would be really special."

Nesbitt's Quality Meats in Glengormley is one of 23 businesses from across Northern Ireland in the running for a Countryside Alliance award

Meanwhile staff at Canning's Spar, Limavady, will be vying for the Village Shop/Post Office accolade in the 2024 awards.

Commenting on the nomination, owners George and Harry Canning, stated: "It was great hearing the news that we had been nominated and very nice to get a wee bit of recognition from our loyal customers. We would just like to thank our customers who have been very loyal to us. The shop has been here since 1940 serving the local people of Magilligan and Bellarena and in that time their loyalty has been unbelievable.

"We'd also like to thank our very loyal staff. We're very fortunate to have such a brilliant team in the shop. Our brilliant staff and loyal customers make the shop what it is. We'd just like to ask our loyal customers for one favour and that is to now vote for us to win the award for best village shop.Thanks again, George and Harry."

Staff at Bradley's Centra in Maghera were also ‘delighted’ to be in the running for the Village Shop/Post Office accolade.

Store manager, Eoghan, explained: "Our entire team are absolutely delighted with this news. We are very proud of our store, our team and the level of service we provide within our local community. We have continued to invest in our store over the years to give customers a friendly shopping experience, to bring local produce into stock and be the epitome of ‘convenience’. We would love the community to get behind us and give us your votes so we can continue to be your local award winning store.”

Here’s a list of the lucky 23 local businesses from Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Causeway Coast and Glens, Derry and Strabane, Fermanagh and Omagh, Lisburn and Castlereagh, Mid Ulster and Newry, Mourne and Down.

Butcher category

Carnbrooke Butchers, Lisburn

McAtamney's Traditional Butchers, Cookstown

Muldrew's Butchers, Markethill

Nesbitt's Quality Meats, Glengormley

O'Doherty's, Enniskillen

Pub category

The Pheasant, Hillsborough

The Still House, Moira

Lisburn Community Inns

The Corner House, Lurgan

The Head O' The Road, Portadown

Village Shop / Post Office category

Canning's Spar, Limavady

Bradley's Centra, Maghera

Rathlin Village Shop

Doherty's Vivo

Swifts Eurospar, Lisnaskea

Rural Enterprise category

Coleman's Garden Centre, Templepatrick

The Present Tree, Crumlin

Craig View Luxury Glamping, Dungannon

Watertop Farm, Ballycastle

Local Food and Drink

Broughgammon Farm Shop, Ballycastle

Ballylagan Organic Farm Shop, Straid

Horners Farm Shop, Comber