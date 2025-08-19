Sixty students from across Northern Ireland are embarking on the opportunity of a lifetime this month, as they travel to the United States to take part in the prestigious Study USA scholarship programme.

Managed by the British Council on behalf of the Department for the Economy, Study USA gives students the chance to spend a full academic year at an American college or university. This year’s cohort represent South Eastern Regional College, Queen’s University Belfast, St Mary’s University College, Belfast Metropolitan College and Ulster University, and will be placed across 24 states - from Texas to Washington, and Florida to Nebraska.

Launched in 1994, Study USA has been running for over 30 years, originally established to support the Northern Ireland peace process. It received an official endorsement in 2014 from President Bill Clinton. Now in its fourth decade, the programme has supported more than 2,500 students, helping them build academic, cultural, and professional links with the United States.

Initially focused on business and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects, the programme has evolved to offer a broader academic experience. Students can now take modules in areas such as Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Communications, Marketing and PR, Human Resources, and Languages, in addition to courses linked to their home degrees. This immersive experience fosters not only academic growth but also cross-cultural understanding and personal development.

This year’s students are studying a wide range of subjects including Illustration, Marine Science, Community Youth Work, Journalism, International Relations, Communication, Advertising and Marketing, Medicine and Cinematic Arts.

Among them is Jonathan Lowry from Belfast, a Business Studies student at Ulster University, who will be attending the University of Pikeville in Kentucky.

Speaking about the opportunity, he said: “I was trying to find a good placement in late 2024 when I saw Study USA advertised online. I knew straight away was what I wanted to do - not just another industry placement, but something different and exciting.

“There’s so much to gain from an opportunity like this. I’ll still develop the same kinds of skills I would have in a traditional placement, but also get real life experience that can only come from travelling and immersing myself in a completely new culture. It’s definitely nerve-racking, but I know how lucky I am to be part of this programme, and I’m certain I’d have regretted not grabbing the chance.”

Meanwhile, Amy Duffy from Donemana, Co Tyrone, is a Zoology student at Queen’s University Belfast and will spend her year at Agnes Scott College in Georgia.

She said: “As a Zoology student, I’ve always been aware of the importance of diversity - both biological and cultural - so the opportunity to experience life and education in the United States felt invaluable. Study USA offers the chance to immerse myself in a different culture, take business classes that will complement my science background and gain life skills like self-reliance and confidence that are crucial in any career.

“I’m especially excited to explore my passions through classes like Sustainability, French, and Economics, and to experience US college life first-hand. This year abroad will not only support my academic and personal development but also help shape my future - particularly as I pursue a career in climate change mitigation and global conservation.”

The programme receives significant support from partner institutions in the United States, with annual funding exceeding more than €2 million. The generous scholarship package includes accommodation on campus, a full meal plan, tuition fees, book allowance, flights and a £1k bursary.

Praising the programme’s long running success Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “The Study USA programme offers an invaluable opportunity for students to grow academically, professionally, and personally. It also plays a crucial role in expanding students’ horizons and shaping future leaders as well as promoting positive perceptions of the north. I wish our students taking part this year all the very best on what I’m sure will be a great experience.”

Mary Mallon, head of Education, British Council Northern Ireland, added: “Study USA offers students a truly life-changing opportunity - one that goes far beyond academics. As well as gaining valuable experience in the classroom, they’re encouraged to immerse themselves in a new culture, build lasting friendships and really make the most of everyday life in the US.

“From joining clubs and societies to volunteering and connecting with local people, students gain new perspectives and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. These are the kinds of experiences that build confidence, adaptability, and global awareness - qualities that are hugely important in today’s interconnected world.

“We’re incredibly proud of this year’s cohort and confident they will embrace every opportunity, represent Northern Ireland with pride, and return home with fresh ideas, new skills and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Applications for the 2026–27 programme open in September 2025. For more information, visit: nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/study-usa

Study USA continues the British Council's mission to build connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and worldwide through education, arts and the English language.

1 . Newtownards Jonathan Lowry (far left), is pictured with fellow Study USA students Luke Stevenson and Lucy McGonigal Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Co Tyrone Amy Duffy (far left) is pictured with Jason Booth, Mary Mallon, Head of Education, British Council Northern Ireland and Eve MacGinty Photo: u Photo Sales