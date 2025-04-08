A sun-drenched evening on the Causeway Coast heralded the grand opening of Dunluce Lodge, Northern Ireland’s newest luxury hotel.

Representing a new era for hospitality in the region, in the same year as The Open returns to Portrush, Dunluce Lodge is operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, in partnership with the US based owners, Links Collection.

First Minister, Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly joined a host of other VIP guests for this refined celebratory event, which took place on Thursday April 3.

Also enjoying the event were US Consul General James Applegate, Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald and Baroness Foster.

Guests were greeted by Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Euan McGlashan, Valor Hospitality’s co-founder and chief executive and Jonathan Harper, Links Collection’s managing partner.

Those in attendance were treated to a tour of the sumptuous new hotel and its lush grounds where they were able to drink in the fabulous views across the fourth fairway of Royal Portrush Golf Club and out to the majestic Atlantic Ocean.

Irish dancers and musicians added to the atmosphere while guests enjoyed an opulent Champagne reception and a mouth-watering array of canapes and other treats from local artisan producers.

With 35 luxury suites, including eight in The Stookan – the hotel’s private annex for larger groups – Dunluce Lodge also has a stunning restaurant, wine vault, private dining spaces and a spa for members of the public and residents to enjoy.

1 . Dunluce Lodge Grand Opening Michael Magrane, operations director at Valor Hospitality, Stephen Meldrum, general manager at Dunluce Lodge, Michelle O'Neill, First Minister, at the Grand Opening of Dunluce Lodge Photo: ci Photo Sales

2 . Dunluce Lodge Official Opening The Grand Opening of luxury hotel Dunluce Lodge Photo: cinematictide Photo Sales

3 . Dunluce Lodge Official Opening Dame Mary Peters (left) and Jonathan Harper, managing partner at Links Collection at the Grand Opening of Dunluce Lodge Photo: cinematictide Photo Sales