Iconic American doughnut brand, Krispy Kreme officially opened its first-ever shop in Northern Ireland today (Wednesday) at Victoria Square in Belfast, marking a major milestone.

To commemorate the event, local Ulster Rugby stars Tom Stewart and Stewart Moore had the honour of cutting the red ribbon, kicking off the celebration in front of a crowd of excited fans and doughnut lovers.

The doors opened at 8am, and eager hundreds of customers lined up early to enjoy Krispy Kreme’s signature doughnuts for the very first time in Belfast. To celebrate the occasion, the first person in line, Francis Downey from Belfast who queued for 13 hours, received a year’s supply of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Additionally, the first 50 customers received limited-edition Krispy Kreme merchandise as a special keepsake from the grand opening.

As part of the festivities, Paddy McDonnell, Belfast’s renowned comedian, provided entertainment for the crowd while they eagerly queued to try the famous Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats available at the new store.

The Krispy Kreme Belfast location offers an exciting variety of doughnuts, including the classic Original Glazed, along with a rotating selection of seasonal flavours and specialty doughnuts.

Customers can also enjoy a selection of coffees, shakes, and soft drinks to pair with their sweet treats.

