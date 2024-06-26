Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Applicant Radius Housing Association and Choice Housing has earmarked a 22-acre plot of land to the north side of Glen Road for the scheme which incorporates a children's play area

Plans for 260 homes on a 22-acre plot of land at the western edge of Belfast city centre are set to move forward.

Applicant Radius Housing Association and Choice Housing has earmarked a site to the north side of Glen Road for the scheme which would also incorporate a children's play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, which has been submitted by Gravis Planning, mostly comprises two and three-storey detached dwellings, semi-detached dwellings and apartment blocks.

Plans for a development of houses in west Belfast are set to be approved (Image credit: Pixabay)

A total of 444 car parking spaces are proposed.

There are areas of open space throughout the development. The largest of which is located centrally and measures approximately 71,000 sq ft, incorporating a civic space and the play park.

According to a report to be scrutinised by Belfast City Council's planning committee on Thursday (27 June), the density, layout and design of the development are considered in keeping with the established housing developments in the area.

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive is also supportive of the proposal and the provision of "much needed" social housing is welcomed

It is recommended that planning approval is granted.

A Section 76 planning agreement will be required to secure green travel measures, social housing, delivery and management and of the public open space and play park.