Northern Ireland cosmetics brand BPerfect has officially unveiled its Megastore 2.0 in Foyleside Shopping Centre, Londonderry.

The first store refitting for BPerfect in Northern Ireland celebrated with a spectacular reopening event attracting hundreds of fans.

Foyleside’s newly revamped outlet boasts an enhanced layout including a masterclass event space, state-of-the-art hair and scalp cameras, interactive displays and the brand’s extensive product range.

The celebration was a glittering affair, with brand ambassador Ekin-Su joining local influencers Taylor Rae, Emma Kearney, Gerry Lavz, Jennie Wood and Rachel Nugent for a night of dazzling entertainment. Live music from DJs set the mood, while dancers and drag acts kept the energy high.

For the next month customers to the store will be treated to an exclusive look at BPerfect’s brand new Lib Library Collection before being rolled out nationwide.

Annalong native, Brendan McDowell, founder of BPerfect Cosmetics, explained: “We're delighted to unveil Megastore 2.0 to the incredible city. Our Megastore is more than just a place to shop; it's an experience. Our aim is for customers to feel inspired and empowered when they walk through our doors. We're very proud to be a part of the Foyleside community and look forward to welcoming both new and loyal customers to our newly refitted store!”

A Foyleside spokesperson added: “We are delighted to have the first refitted BPerfect Megastore in Northern Ireland. Their brand perfectly embodies the energy and creativity of Derry, and we're sure it will continue to be a huge hit with our shoppers. This exciting addition strengthens Foyleside's position as the go-to destination for beauty and lifestyle brands in the northwest.”

1 . BPerfect Megastore BPerfect has officially unveiled its Megastore 2.0 in Foyleside Shopping Centre, Londonderry. Credit stephen latimer Photography Photo: Stephen Latimer Photo Sales

2 . BPerfect Megastore Ekin Su with shoppersa. Credit: Stephen Latimer Photo: Stephen Latimer Photo Sales

3 . BPerfect Megastore Taylor Rae with shopper. Credit: Stephen Latimer Photo: Stephen Latimer Photo Sales