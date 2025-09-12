Savills has been instructed to bring to market Ely Lodge, a historic 209-acre estate with over 2.7 miles of private lough frontage on Lower Lough Erne, County Fermanagh.

The property, which has been extensively restored and maintained, is offered for sale by private treaty with a guide price of £5million.

Occupying a commanding peninsula position just six miles from Enniskillen, Ely Lodge comprises a seven-bedroom residence, five cottages, traditional farmyard, 2.5-acre walled garden, arboretum, and extensive pasture and woodland. The estate also benefits from outline planning permission for a new dwelling and domestic garage.

A notable feature of the estate is its unrivalled loughside setting, which includes The Gully folly, private jetties, boat houses, and superb opportunities for boating, fishing, and field sports. Shooting rights extending over 3,000 acres are also included in the sale.

Ely Lodge has a distinguished history, having served as the Ulster seat of the 5th Duke and Duchess of Westminster. The property was also associated with the Loftus family of Loftus Hall, and later played a role during the Second World War as one of several County Fermanagh sites used by the US Navy. More recently, Ely Lodge was home to Lieutenant Colonel Robert Grosvenor, who became the 5th Duke of Westminster, and was the birthplace of Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster.

Today, the estate provides a rare opportunity to acquire one of Northern Ireland’s finest country houses, fully restored and offering exceptional privacy, natural beauty, and heritage.

Neal Morrison of Savills Belfast said: “Ely Lodge is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire an estate of exceptional quality and heritage in one of the most scenic parts of Northern Ireland. Its scale, privacy, and loughside setting are truly remarkable, and we anticipate strong interest from both domestic and international buyers.”

James Butler of Savills Dublin also added: “Ely Lodge is one of the most private country estates located throughout the island of Ireland with a unique combination of assets and offering significant appeal to those looking for a waterfront residential estate with amenity.”

Key features

Historic 7-bedroom residence with extensive reception accommodation

Five cottages, including Lodge Cottage, Bridge Cottage, Rose Cottage, Farmyard Cottage, and the Garden House

2.5-acre walled garden and arboretum with specimen trees

Over 2.7 miles of private lough frontage with jetties and boat houses

About 209 acres (84 hectares) of land, including pasture and woodland

Shooting rights over approximately 3,000 acres

Outline planning permission for a dwelling and domestic garage

The estate is located on the southern shores of Lower Lough Erne, adjacent to the five-star Lough Erne Golf Resort. Enniskillen is just six miles away, with Belfast (89 miles) and Dublin (106 miles) easily accessible. The estate also benefits from proximity to Enniskillen St. Angelo Airport, which accommodates private aircraft.

