Northern Ireland cosmetics brand BPerfect has officially unveiled its newly revamped megastore in Buttercrane Shopping Centre, Newry.

Continuing their mission to revamp their megastores nationwide, the trailblazing firm has unveiled their spectacular, re-imagined store which attracted hundreds of fans.

To celebrate the re-opening, the first 100 customers received a fantastic goodie bag worth £100, filled with BPerfect's best-selling products.

Guests were treated to bubbles on arrival and enjoyed an evening of glamour, excitement, and unparalleled beauty experiences. Joining BPerfect Cosmetics CEO Brendan McDowell to officially relaunch the store were TV Legend Julian Simmons, Tik Tok Star and Brand Ambassador Annalivia Hynds, Michelle Regazzoli Stone, Emma Kearney, Drag Artist Lady Portia and more, adding a touch of star-studded excitement to the night.

Annalong native, Brendan McDowell, founder of BPerfect Cosmetics, explained: "We're beyond excited to finally open the doors to our brand-new megastore in Newry!

"This fresh and vibrant space is all about taking our beauty experiences to the next level and creating a welcoming hub for our community. We can't wait for everyone to come in, explore, and fall in love with the incredible range of products we have waiting for you."

The newly redesigned megastore is a paradise for beauty enthusiasts, showcasing a curated collection of both local and international brands, along with BPerfect's acclaimed, award-winning cosmetics line. Customers can discover products from Voduz, MRS Glam, Color Wow, LMD, Glow Hub, PLouise, Olaplex, Pink Honey, Polished London, HNB, Jeffery Star, and Ella & Jo.

To continue the night, guests then headed to Bank Newry for an amazing after party, all in aid of Southern Area Hospice.

1 . Julian Simmons and BPerfect Founder Brendan McDowell offically open the new BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore at the Buttercrane Centre in Newry. Picture Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Julian Simmons and BPerfect Founder Brendan McDowell officially open the new BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore at the Buttercrane Centre in Newry. Picture Brian McEvoy Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . The opening of the new BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore at the Buttercrane Centre in Newry. Picture Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use The opening of the new BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore at the Buttercrane Centre in Newry. Picture Brian McEvoy Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Annalivia Hynds meets fans at the opening of the new BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore at the Buttercrane Centre in Newry. Picture Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Annalivia Hynds meets fans at the opening of the new BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore at the Buttercrane Centre in Newry. Picture Brian McEvoy Photo: u Photo Sales