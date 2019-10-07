36 pictures from Ladbrokes Festival of Racing launch in Hillsborough Castle
Down Royal Racecourse has confirmed it is increasing its investment in the upcoming November Festival to bring the richest National Hunt race to Northern Ireland.
This was confirmed last weekend by CEO Emma Meehan at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing launch in Hillsborough Castle.
Down Royal confirms richest ever National Hunt race in Northern Ireland. Event held at Hillsborough Castle.
freelance
Down Royal confirms richest ever National Hunt race in Northern Ireland. Event held at Hillsborough Castle.
freelance
Down Royal confirms richest ever National Hunt race in Northern Ireland. Event held at Hillsborough Castle.
freelance
Down Royal confirms richest ever National Hunt race in Northern Ireland. Event held at Hillsborough Castle.
freelance
View more