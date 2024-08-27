3D printing equipment company to expand into Northern Ireland
Galway-based 3D Technology, which supplies 3D printing equipment, is set to expand into Northern Ireland.
The company will officially reveal its plans at the upcoming Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition in September.
Managing director James Wall, said: "We are pleased to bring our expertise in 3D printing to Northern Ireland's dynamic manufacturing sector.
"The cost of downtime due to broken parts can be enormous, even catastrophic, with traditional methods. By using 3D printing, manufacturers can avoid these risks by producing what they need, exactly when they need it.
"Our goal is to help local manufacturers enhance their production processes by improving efficiency, reducing downtime, and cutting costs, ultimately boosting their competitiveness in the global market."
In addition to the announcement, 3D Technology Ltd will be participating in discussions at the conference on key themes such as automation and robotics, hi-tech manufacturing and precision engineering.
Managing director Colin Murphy, from organisers Premier Publishing & Events, added: "Generating annual sales of about £20bn, manufacturing is crucial to Northern Ireland's economic development.
"Manufacturers directly employ 80,000 people while supporting further employment throughout the wider supply chain in every region of Northern Ireland."
He said: "We are delighted to be supporting 3D Technology in their efforts to expand into the Northern Ireland marketplace."
